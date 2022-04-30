TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’ll get a nice taste of a summertime pattern this weekend in the Tampa Bay area. Both Saturday and Sunday will start out dry and mild in the morning, temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon and then those rain chances will increase as storms begin to develop.

Spotty storms will develop along the sea breeze after 2:00 p.m. The greatest coverage of storms will occur between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and then rain chances will begin to taper off after that.

Everyone will dry out overnight and the same pattern will be in place Sunday. The coverage of storms might be a little lower for the second half of the weekend but overall the same pattern is in place with storms developing along the sea breeze after 2:00 p.m. and increase in coverage through the early evening hours.

Slightly drier air will move in next week, limiting the coverage of storms each day. Temperatures will still be warm in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon.