TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly with lots of morning sunshine. Highs reach the low 90s, and heat index will be 100-105.

Around lunchtime, a few storms pop up near the coast. The coverage of storms increases as the rain spreads east through the afternoon. Watch for some pockets of heavy downpours with an overall 40% rain chance.

We drop the rain chance slightly tomorrow to 30%, but the storms still drift inland during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Afternoon storms develop Thursday with Hurricane Lee well off the Florida east coast. It’s only impact to our state will be high surf and rip currents Thursday on the east caost.

We have a better chance for downpours on Friday at 60%. Some models hinted at some lower humidity for the weekend, but others keep scattered rain in the forecast, especially for southern areas. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

Hurricane Lee heads north and could bring high wind and waves to New England and the Canadian Maritimes. It’s not the only hurricane in the Atlantic. Margot has strengthened, but it will stay out to sea. There is one other tropical wave that has a 70% chance of development in the central Atlantic.