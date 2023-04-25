TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With a stalled front across Tampa Bay, scattered afternoon showers remain in the forecast most the week.

Today starts out dry, and there’s a 30% chance of storms in the afternoon that spread inland. It will feel muggy with highs in the mid 80s.

A few of the inland storms may have some strong gusty wind, but the threat for severe weather is limited.

The rain chance increases to 40% tomorrow, and there is a small chance for some rain near the coast in the middle of the day before the heavier downpours spread east of I-75.

Once again, there will be late-day showers and storms on Thursday, but the best rain chance of the week comes Friday. That’s when rain is possible at any point or multiple times during the day.

Finally another front pushes through on Sunday and breaks us out of this unsettled and rainy pattern. The rain ends Sunday afternoon as less humid air arrives. It won’t be much cooler next week, but we will feel more comfortable.