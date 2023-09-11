TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly this morning, and afternoon highs reach the low 90s. When you add in the humidity, it should feel like 100-105.

The first showers of the day develop near the coast around lunchtime. Then, the storms spread inland and increase in coverage. Expect a 40% chance of those afternoon storms.

It’s a similar pattern tomorrow with a 40% rain chance in the afternoon. Later storms build to the east, and highs will be back in the low 90s.

The rain chance drops just slightly Wednesday to 30%, and a few of the showers may start before lunchtime. We have better chances for rain again Thursday and Friday.

This weekend, some drier air works in, and it won’t be quite as humid. That will also limit our rain chances to just 30% each day with highs in the upper 80s.

We are still tracking Hurricane Lee and Tropical Storm Margot in the Atlantic. Both stay mostly out to sea, but we’ll watch for some high surf and rip currents along the east coast from Lee. Two other tropical waves have emerged off the coast of Africa.