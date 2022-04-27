TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While this is still our dry season, we’re starting to feels some hints of the summer rainy season during the next few days.

We’ll see spotty showers form each afternoon. Today’s rain chance is 30%, and those showers will drift inland during the evening. The places that do get rain will see between a quarter of a inch and up to an inch of rainfall.

Despite a cold front passing through today, it will still be warm. Expect highs in the mid-upper 80s. The humidity drops just slightly tomorrow, but it stays warm in the mid-upper 80s.

Thursday’s rain chance is mostly confined south of I-4, but a stray shower farther north isn’t out of the question. The rain chance is 30% overall.

We bring the rain chance up to 40% Friday and Saturday with a better coverage of the afternoon showers expected.

Highs remain in the upper 80s through the weekend and into next week.