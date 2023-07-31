TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rain chances increase to 60% this afternoon. A few spotty storms start near the coast around midday, and the downpours increase in coverage and intensity through the afternoon.

When it’s not raining, it will be quite steamy with highs in the low-mid 90s. Heat index values will be 103-108.

We should get a few more showers before lunchtime tomorrow. Once again, they start near the coast and spread inland. Highs will still be in the low-mid 90s.

The rain chance drops to 40% Wednesday, so expect a few passing storms in the afternoon. These storms will drift south.

Typical summer thunderstorm pattern is in place for the end of the week and into the weekend. Watch for downpours each afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

In the tropics, there are two tropical waves. Neither should have much impact on the U.S. since they stay in the open waters of the Atlantic.