TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rain chances and humidity increase through the day. Afternoon highs reach the mid 80s as more storms start to develop.

A few of those afternoon storms may produce some gusty wind and even some small hail.

The evening rain pushes toward Florida’s east coast, and we dry out overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

It starts out dry tomorrow, and there will be fewer afternoon storms. The rain chance is just 30%, so it will be warmer in the mid-upper 80s. It’s similar for Wednesday with a 40% rain chance.

Rain chances increase again for the end of the week. We have a 60% rain chance Thursday and Friday as we remain in this “unsettled” weather pattern with rain possible off and on all week. We need the rain, especially in our dry season.

It doesn’t look like we break out of the rainy pattern until early next week.