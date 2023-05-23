TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a dry morning, the first showers of the day develop around lunchtime. It’s not a big chance for rain at that point, but the mostly likely place for those showers will be west of I-75.

The coverage of storms increases through the afternoon and evening, and the heaviest downpours will be east of I-75. That’s also where we have a small chance for some stronger storms with gusty winds and even small hail.

Before the rain, temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The rain chance is slightly higher tomorrow, but most of the rain will still be farther inland. Highs are held in the mid-upper 80s with some extra clouds around.

We have one more day of higher rain chances on Thursday before drier air starts to arrive.

The rain chance drops to 40% Friday, but the driest days will be over Memorial Day weekend. Just a 20% chance of rain Saturday afternoon, and there’s only a 10% chance Sunday.

It will be warmer on those days with highs in the upper 80s again. It is unusually dry for late May with just a 20% chance of a quick shower on Memorial Day and lower humidity.