TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly this morning, and highs reach the mid 80s early this afternoon. That’s above today’s average of 80 degrees, but the humidity remains at a comfortable level.

It may feel a tad more humid tomorrow, but we remain rain-free with highs in the mid 80s again.

As winds switch out of the south for the end of the week, there’s just enough moisture for a stray shower or two Friday.

Get ready for a rather warm weekend. We could tie a record high of 88 degrees on Saturday with more humidity and even a few spotty showers. We keep a 20% rain chance in all weekend.

A front passes Monday, so our rain chance increases to 30%. The front brings highs back into the low 80s with a cool breeze from the northeast.

Humidity lowers again for next week, but showers may return for the middle of the week.