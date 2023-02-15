TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It warms up quickly today with lots of sunshine and low humidity, so it should feel quite comfortable this afternoon. Highs reach 80 degrees, which is above average for mid-February.

It stays mostly clear tonight, and we don’t cool down too quickly. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s

Our warmest day is tomorrow when we make it into the low-mid 80s with a bit more humidity.

Friday starts out slightly muggy ahead of the approaching cold front. The front will be weak when it arrives Friday evening, so it only brings a 40% chance of rain.

The cool air behind the front isn’t too intense either, and it won’t last long around here. We’ll have a cool breeze all day on Saturday with highs in the low 70s, but that’s about average this time of year. By Sunday, we’ve already warmed back into the upper 70s.

The warming trend continues early next week, and no rain is expected.