TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels more like early May rather than March with highs reaching the mid and even upper 80s. The sea breeze keeps coastal areas a little cooler in the low 80s.

The humidity remains comfortable today, and it only increases slightly tomorrow. No rain expected, and highs reach the mid 80s Friday afternoon.

A weak front stalls just to our north this weekend which will add in a few spotty showers. Most of us will stay dry Saturday and Sunday with just a 20% chance for rain. The humidity will be higher, so it will feel warmer.

A potentially stronger front arrives Tuesday with a few more showers. The rain chance goes up to 30%. At this point, some less humid air should follow that front for the middle of next week, but it only drops the temperatures slightly.