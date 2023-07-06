TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another day with temperatures soaring into the mid and upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel like 105-108 across the Tampa Bay area this afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated. Heat Advisory is for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee & Desoto counties from 11am-7pm.

Spotty showers start near the coast just before lunchtime, and they spread inland during the afternoon. The most widespread downpours will be east of I-75 later today.

The rain may start even earlier on Friday. Watch for a few morning showers. With the earlier clouds and rain, we won’t get quite as hot. Highs stay in the low 90s, but it’ll be very steamy.

Our best rain chance is on Saturday. We could get a passing shower any time from morning through the early evening.

The onshore wind pattern stays in place all next week. That means, showers quickly push inland each afternoon, and it will be extra humid. Highs reach the low-mid 90s every day.