TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We get to enjoy one more day with low humidity, but the temperature soar past the average for late March. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Today is the first day of the year that the average high is 80 degrees.

Plenty of sunshine is expected today with a breeze off the Gulf of Mexico during the afternoon. It stays mostly clear and warm this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Humidity increases tomorrow, and we will feel a gusty wind from the south. That wind will help push temperatures even higher. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. That’s still slightly below the record high for tomorrow.

Eventually a cold front pushes far enough south to increase our rain chances late in the afternoon on Thursday. We still hit the mid 80s during the afternoon before the rain arrives. Once the rain starts late Thursday it stays with us for the next several days as a cold front lingers around.

We have a 60% rain chance Friday, 40% Saturday, and 50% Sunday. It won’t rain all day, but off and on downpours should be expected. It will still be warm when it’s not raining with highs in the mid 80s.

Some models dry us out late Sunday, but others keep a few showers around into Monday.