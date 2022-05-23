TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures soar into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. When you factor in the summer-like humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s. A few areas may even have heat index values in the triple digits.

We set a record high of 96 at Tampa International Airport on Sunday The previous record was 95, and we’ll be close to the record high of 95 today. The forecast for Tampa is 93.

A few showers pop up in the late afternoon, but not widespread enough to help cool things down much. The rain chance is 30%, and the storms will be isolated from each other. A few of those showers may push back toward the gulf coast late tonight.

It stays muggy tonight with lows in the mid 70s. Another hot, humid, hazy day expected tomorrow. Highs back in the low-mid 90s. There’s just a 30% chance of a late afternoon storm tomorrow as well.

Rain chances only go up slightly to 40% Wednesday and Thursday. Expect more clouds around on Thursday, and that should help hold highs into the low 90s. Rain chances increase to 50% Friday and 60% Saturday.

Afternoon highs return to “normal” on those days in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.