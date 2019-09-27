A Hot & Mostly Dry Weekend In The Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After near record heat Friday afternoon in Tampa, it will be a pleasant night. Temps will drop into the mid 70s with a partly cloudy sky and mostly clear sky.

Saturday will be another very warm and mostly dry day. Highs will reach up to around 91 in Tampa with a mostly sunny sky. The rain chance is less than 10% with mostly dry air aloft.

Sunday there will be a few more clouds around with highs near 91 again. The rain chance is small at 10% for the afternoon and evening hours.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss