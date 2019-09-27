A Hot & Mostly Dry Weekend In The Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After near record heat Friday afternoon in Tampa, it will be a pleasant night. Temps will drop into the mid 70s with a partly cloudy sky and mostly clear sky.

Saturday will be another very warm and mostly dry day. Highs will reach up to around 91 in Tampa with a mostly sunny sky. The rain chance is less than 10% with mostly dry air aloft.

Sunday there will be a few more clouds around with highs near 91 again. The rain chance is small at 10% for the afternoon and evening hours.