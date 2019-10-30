A Hot Halloween In The Forecast This Year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps will remain warm Wednesday night in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible by Thursday morning too.

Halloween starts off warm and highs will top out near 87 in the afternoon. As a cold front approaches there is a slight chance of a few passing showers. The rain chance is 20%.

Friday will be cooler as a cold front arrives and highs will be near normal with a forecast high of 81. The rain chance is 20% in the afternoon and evening as the front moves south.