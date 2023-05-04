TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hope you’ll be able to get outside today because the weather is perfect. We start out a little cool in the 50s and 60s, but it heats up quickly into the mid 80s this afternoon.

The humidity stays quite low, so it’s warm in the sunshine and pleasant in the shade. Once the sun sets, we have one more cool-ish night with lows back in the 50s and 60s.

For Cinco de Mayo, it heats up even faster. No rain is expected, and highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We still have comfortable humidity.

The humidity levels start to increase this weekend, so a stray shower or two is possible Saturday, and the rain chance is slightly better on Sunday.

Every day next week will be warm and humid with afternoon showers.