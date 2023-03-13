TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A strong cold front will move through the area today bringing off and on passing showers and thunderstorms.

Although it won’t rain all day, scattered activity is expected to move from north to south from mid-morning to 5 or 6:00 p.m. this evening. A few of the thunderstorms could be strong with gusty winds and even hail. There is a low chance of an isolated tornado as well.

Outside of any rain today it will still be breezy and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. As the rain clears our area this evening, cooler and drier air will move in overnight.

It will be chilly to start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s across the area. Tuesday afternoon will be below average with temperatures only warming into the low 70s despite mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

It will be even colder Tuesday night with lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday afternoon will be the coldest day with highs only in the upper 60s all day. There will be one more cold night in the 40s Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

After those couple of chilly days, it will get warmer briefly Thursday and Friday before another strong cold front moves through over the weekend bringing another good chance for showers and thunderstorms.