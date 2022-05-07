TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A broken line of showers and thunderstorms continue to move south through the Tampa Bay area this morning. Storms could be strong to possibly severe with strong winds and small hail.

Torrential rain and frequent lightning will also accompany the strong, gusty winds. Most of the storms will be south of I-4 through the early afternoon before the rain subsides everywhere. Outside of the rain, winds are still gusty. Mainly coming out of the west with gusts 20-25 mph.

Skies will slowly clear through the afternoon as the rain moves out but a few clouds will linger. It will be warm and muggy with high sin the mid-80s.

Temps will stay mild overnight with lows in the mid-70s. A few isolated showers are possible overnight with a 20% rain chance through about 6 am.

After a mild start to Mother’s day, the afternoon will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny and lower humidity will be filtering in all day. Winds will still be breezy up to 20 mph.

A few days of calm weather will settled in for the first half of the work week behind this front responsible for the showers and storms.

Monday through Wednesday will be dry and warm with low humidity.

The forecast for the end of the week is a little more uncertain. An area of low pressure in the Atlantic is expected to move toward Florida but how high rain chances get depends on how close the system moves to the Tampa Bay area.