TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Watch out for a few sprinkles this morning however overall rain chances today will be low. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs up around 70° this afternoon.

A cold front arrives tonight and will bring a steady light rainfall through early Thursday morning to most of the Tampa Bay area. The light rain will taper off tomorrow morning but a few showers are possible through the afternoon as the actual front passes.

It will be a cooler and breezy day with high temperatures only topping out around 65° Thursday. Even chillier air will arrive Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the low 50s for Friday morning. Friday and Saturday will be the coldest days with temperature struggling to get out of the 50s in the afternoon. It will be much drier Friday, Saturday, and into Sunday.

Another front moves through late Monday and into Tuesday morning keeping temperatures in the 60s all next week.

It’ll be chilly but dry to ring in the new year with temperatures in the low 50s at midnight.