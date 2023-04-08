TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) — Today is the pick day of the weekend to be outside with an unsettled pattern starting to pick up on Easter Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. It will feel muggy and we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds.

There will be a few showers that form, mainly after 2 p.m. and away from the coast.

A weak front will arrive tonight and into tomorrow morning increasing the chance for a few spotty showers. This includes a chance for a few showers around sunrise Easter morning.

The front will stall out over the area leaving a few spotty showers in the forecast throughout the day, but Easter will not be a washout. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s and it will be muggy.

The chance for rain continues into next week with the front lingering across the peninsula. There may be a couple days with elevated rain chances, but uncertainty in the forecast is high.

Forecast models are not in agreement on when or even if we’ll see a better chance for rain with an area of low pressure developing in the Gulf. Either way, we need the rain so anything will be welcomed.