A Few Late Day Storms Forecast For Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a hot afternoon in Tampa with highs topping out at 92 Tuesday and Wednesday is shaping up to be a scorcher as well.

Overnight will be mostly dry with clearing clouds and temps in the mid 70s. Wednesday temps will quickly warm back up to around 92 degrees.

Showers and storms will hold off until around 3PM and develop first in inland spots. The rain will push west and move out into the Gulf Wednesday evening. The storm chance is 30% with the best rain chances closer to the coast.

Thursday’s forecast is a repeat of Wednesday’s. The storm chance is 30% for the late afternoon and evening. Highs will reach back up into the low 90s topping out near 93 in Tampa.