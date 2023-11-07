TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool morning, temperatures rise quickly. With low humidity and lots of sunshine, highs reach the mid 80s. That’s slightly above average for early November, but it should feel comfortable.

Humidity begins to increase tomorrow. There will not be enough moisture for rainfall to develop, but the air won’t feel as crisp with highs back in the mid 80s.

We do add in a 10% rain chance in the afternoon Thursday and Friday. The majority of the Tampa Bay area will stay warm and dry in the mid-upper 80s.

It stays quite warm through the weekend with small chances for rain.

A cold front should pass through on Monday, but there’s still only a 30% chance of rain. Behind the front, we’ll get a strong northeast wind and slightly cooler air.