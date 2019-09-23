A Dry Week Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Highs made it up to 90 degrees Monday afternoon, but temps will be quite comfortable overnight.

Overnight temps will drop to near 70 degrees with a mostly clear sky. Tuesday will be another very warm day with highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees. No rain is forecast with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday’s forecast is very similar with morning lows near 70 and afternoon highs near 90. There will be nothing but blue skies and sunshine.

Small rain chances return to the forecast by next weekend.