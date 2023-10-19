TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a milder start to the day with temperatures not nearly as chilly as they have been the past couple of days. There will still be plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels throughout the day.

It stays dry with high temperatures near 83 degrees. It’ll feel similar on Friday but a weak cold front comes through Friday evening with a few isolated showers. Most spots stay dry as the front pushes through Friday night and early Saturday morning.

It’ll leave the weekend feeling comfortable with temperatures just below average. Saturday will be breezy with highs in the low 80s. A few more thin, high clouds are expected Sunday but it will still be dry with temperatures in the mid 80s.

High pressure builds into the Gulf of Mexico next week keeping temperatures a little bit warmer but it will stay mostly dry.

Tropical storm Tammy formed in the Atlantic yesterday but poses no threat to the United States as it will recurve out into the Atlantic over the next week.