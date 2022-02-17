Foggy Friday: Why fog forms across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay area will be waking up to fog, especially along our coastline, Friday morning.

Visibilities will be reduced below 3 miles for most areas. Along the coastline, we expect half-mile visibilities at times on Friday morning. Inland counties will be mostly clear, with only some patchy fog.

How does fog form?

Our fog-prone morning started coming together several days before the fog made an appearance.

It starts with a warm up, we’ve seen warmer-than-normal afternoons for the past three days. Warm air can hold more moisture than cold air can.

During the afternoon, as we warmed into the record breaking mid to upper 80s, the air absorbed moisture. As the air cools down this evening, the cooler air cannot hold that moisture and it condenses out in the form of a cloud at the ground level – which we call fog.





When we see sea fog – like Thursday night – it means an area of warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico has moved over the relatively cooler waters along our coastline, cooling that area of air down and resulting in the fog.