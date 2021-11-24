Florida Thanksgiving weather forecast: What to expect traveling

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thanksgiving week is here, which means one of the busiest travel weeks of the year is here too!

As anyone who travels around the holidays knows, it’s best to give yourself extra time whether you’re traveling by car, plane or any other method of transportation. But will you have to factor in even more time for weather?

Thankfully, there were no major weather events happening on Wednesday throughout the United States as people headed to their holiday destinations.

While most people have already reached their destination by Thursday, our Max Defender 8 meteorologists say the Great Lakes could start to see some snow on Thanksgiving.

“Notice we start to get some snow in the Great Lakes with a cold front heading down from the Great Lakes all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico,” Meteorologist Leigh Spann said. “So that may impact some travel along I-10.”

So what does that mean if you’re traveling home over the weekend?

“A system on Friday, as people start heading home, is going to have more of an impact on the northeast. Maybe some flight delays on Friday and Saturday and, of course, that could ripple effect across the country,” Spann said. “Sunday I know a lot more people start heading home, and that’s when we’ll be turning our attention to maybe along the Ohio River Valley for some snow along there.”

But overall, our Max Defender 8 team says the next four to five days look relatively quiet.