‘Florida cold’ closes Tampa Bay water parks this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This spell of “Florida cold” is closing water parks on certain dates this week.

Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando is closed Monday and Tuesday due to weather, according to the park’s Twitter account.

For updates on when the park will reopen, guests can call 407-817-8317.

PARK HOURS:

Universal Studios Florida: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Islands of Adventure: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Volcano Bay: Closed due to cold weather

CityWalk: Open until 2am every day



Questions? Tweet us using #AskUniversal. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 2, 2019

SeaWorld Orlando’s Aquatica water park is also closed both Monday and Tuesday.

Typhoon Lagoon at Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed through Thursday, according to the My Disney Experience app.

Island H2O Live in Kissimmee is closed Monday.

Disney World’s Blizzard Beach has been closed for refurbishment and Busch Gardens’ Adventure Island is already closed for the season.

LATEST NEWS: