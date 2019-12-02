‘Florida cold’ closes Tampa Bay water parks this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Taniwha Tubes at Volcano Bay (Photo courtesy Universal Orlando Resort)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This spell of “Florida cold” is closing water parks on certain dates this week.

Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando is closed Monday and Tuesday due to weather, according to the park’s Twitter account.

For updates on when the park will reopen, guests can call 407-817-8317.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Aquatica water park is also closed both Monday and Tuesday.

Typhoon Lagoon at Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed through Thursday, according to the My Disney Experience app.

Island H2O Live in Kissimmee is closed Monday.

Disney World’s Blizzard Beach has been closed for refurbishment and Busch Gardens’ Adventure Island is already closed for the season.

LATEST NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss