‘Florida cold’ closes Tampa Bay water parks this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This spell of “Florida cold” is closing water parks on certain dates this week.
Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando is closed Monday and Tuesday due to weather, according to the park’s Twitter account.
For updates on when the park will reopen, guests can call 407-817-8317.
SeaWorld Orlando’s Aquatica water park is also closed both Monday and Tuesday.
Typhoon Lagoon at Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed through Thursday, according to the My Disney Experience app.
Island H2O Live in Kissimmee is closed Monday.
Disney World’s Blizzard Beach has been closed for refurbishment and Busch Gardens’ Adventure Island is already closed for the season.
LATEST NEWS:
- Plant City police identify suspect, officers involved in deadly stolen car shooting
- Deputies: Hudson man brutally attacked woman he was smoking meth with, held her against her will for hours
- How to keep your money safe while donating this holiday season
- 2 boys find gun in Sarasota home, 11-year-old shot in face, deputies say
- Alanis Morissette coming to Tampa with Liz Phair, Garbage