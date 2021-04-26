Final week to enjoy stone crabs: Season closes May 2

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The sun is setting on the 2021 stone crab season. This is the last week of this season to enjoy a few claws before it closes May 2.

This is the second year the season has been a few weeks shorter than the past. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) moved to shorten the season in 2020 in hopes that it would reduce the percentage of claws harvested by 10%, citing data that showed lower harvests in the previous years.

If you are already missing the delicacy, you can register to put out a few of your own crab traps recreationally for the next season, which opens October 15th. According to the FWC, you can register on GoOutdoorsFlorida.com and add the Recreational Stone Crab Trap Registration or the Recreational Blue Crab Trap Registration to your fishing license account.

After that, you’ll get your own crab trap registration number and a designation for stone crabs.

Before you put your traps out, here are 8 things you need to know