Father, 16-year-old daughter struck by lightning near St. Pete Beach resort

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A father and daughter were both injured after being struck by lightning on St. Pete Beach early Thursday night, authorities said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the 16-year-old and her father were both struck by lightning while walking on the beach near the TradeWinds Island Resort.

A lifeguard at the scene performed CPR on the teen until paramedics arrived at the scene. She was taken to an area hospital, where she is listed in stable condition. Her father was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The news comes as Florida continues its rainy season and Fred draws closer. Fred, now a depression, is forecast to bring heavy rain to the Tampa Bay area Saturday and Sunday.