Eta causes thousands to lose power in Tampa Bay

Weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are working to restore power to thousands of people left in the dark by Tropical Storm Eta.

About 29,800 Duke Energy customers in Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties are without power Thursday morning after Eta battered the area with strong winds and heavy rain.

The storm knocked out power to 3686 TECO customers in Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

About 6450 Florida Power & Light customers are without power in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Peace River Electric reported 145 customers affected in Manatee County.

At 5 a.m. ET Thursday, Eta was about 80 miles north-northwest of Tampa, and 5 miles east of Cedar Key, Florida. The storm is expected to weaken, and move northeastward into the western Atlantic Thursday and Friday.

Here’s where you can check for power outages:

Call these numbers to report a power outage: 

  • Duke- 1-800-228-8485
  • TECO- 1-877-588-1010
  • FPL- 1-800-4-OUTAGE
  • Lakeland Electric- 1-863-834-4248
  • Withlacoochee River Electric- 352-567-5133
  • Peace River Electric Cooperative- 1-800-282-3824

