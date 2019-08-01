2 tropical waves churn as most active time of hurricane season begins

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – August and September are typically the most active time for tropical systems to develop in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico with 61% of all systems forming in this time.

A tropical wave heading through the Bahamas will increase rain chances and tropical moisture across the state of Florida through Saturday, but there is little chance the wave will organize.

Another tropical wave heading west through the Atlantic Ocean will enter an area where development is more likely to occur. Right now, the National Hurricane Center expects a 70% chance of a tropical depression or storm three to five days out as the system heads west.

The computer models take this system toward the Caribbean Islands next week. The next name on the list of storms is Chantal.

Hurricane season lasts through November 30, and Storm Team 8 will keep an eye on the tropics every day.

