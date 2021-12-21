EF-1 tornado touches down outside Fort Myers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Severe storms swept across Florida’s Gulf Coast on Tuesday morning as a cold front moved in and, according to the National Weather Service, a tornado hit just south of the Tampa Bay area.

The NWS confirmed a short-lived EF-1 tornado touched down near Fort Myers around 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday. It was produced in a line of severe storms that moved onshore from the Gulf of Mexico between 5 and 9 a.m.

According to the NWS, the estimated peak wind speed of the tornado was 95 ph. The tornado’s path was a little over a mile long and 50 yards wide.

Preliminary damage reports from the NWS said several homes were damaged by the tornado. One injury due to broken glass was reported.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out several photos of the damage left behind and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Deputies are currently assessing the storm damage at Eagle Ridge Road, Briar Ridge Circle, and Sweetwater Court in Fort Myers.



Motorists are encouraged to avoid these areas and find alternate routes. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/NXOoMe8JdS — Lee County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffLeeFL) December 21, 2021

While the tornado touched down south of our area, Tampa Bay also saw severe storms and had reports of strong wind gusts and damage.