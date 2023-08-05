TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rain chances are going up this weekend with the first showers today developing as early as 10:00 or 11:00 this morning along the coast.

Showers and thunderstorms will then drift inland this afternoon and dissipate early this evening.

Storms will start even earlier Sunday with rain chances highest along the coast during the early morning hours. Showers and storms will be scattered about throughout the day but it will not be a total washout.

Outside of the rain it will be hot and humid with temperatures in the low to mid 90s and feels like temperatures between 105 degrees and 110 degrees.

Slightly lower rain chances return Monday and Tuesday but there still could be a few early morning showers along the coast with an onshore wind.

The later afternoon storms return for the middle and end of the week along with higher rain chances.

Outside of any storms that develop today, winds out on the water will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 knots, seas 1 foot or less, and a light chop in the bay. Winds mainly come out of the west on Sunday at 5 to 10 knots.