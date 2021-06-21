‘Dangerous’ radar-confirmed tornado hits suburban Chicago

A fence is damaged in Woodbridge, Illinois, Monday, June 21, 2021 after the National Weather Service said a tornado was confirmed on radar on Sunday night. (Sasha Micek via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado with strong rotation has been confirmed on radar in suburban Chicago. The storm with a pronounced debris signature was located late Sunday near Darien and Burr Ridge.

Live video from news outlets showed large trees downed and damage to homes and vehicles. Photos from the village of Woodbridge showed a damaged fence, toppled trees and a bent street sign.

News outlets also reported a gas leak and injuries in nearby Naperville. The National Weather Service in Chicago said at 2 a.m. local time that the severe threat had ended.

The line of storms had moved over northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana.