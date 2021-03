PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Wednesday morning storm caused quite a bit of damage to parts of Dade City.

A tree fell on a car and a fence was knocked down in the 13300 block of Hester Lake Way.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene to assess the damage, according to a Pasco County Fire Rescue spokesman.

A cold front brought a line of storms through the Tampa Bay area Wednesday morning.

There are no other reports of damage at this time.