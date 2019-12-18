Cold weather shelters opening across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With cooler temperatures hitting Tampa Bay, local counties are taking action to help protect people from the cold weather that’s expected Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service expects local temperatures to dip to or below 40 degrees with wind chill in several counties.

In response to the forecast, the following shelters will be available for the homeless and for those who live in homes without adequate heat:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY:

Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St. in Tampa

Opens at 6:30 p.m. for adults

Phone: (813) 347-8333

Amazing Love Ministries, 3304 E. Columbus Drive in Tampa

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 6321 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town ‘N Country

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults and their pets

Salvation Army, 1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.

After-hours phone: (813) 209-1077

Individuals, including pet owners, who need transportation to a cold-weather shelter should call the Hillsborough County Sunshine Line to arrange a ride at 813-272-7272 from 4 p.m. until capacity is reached or until 7 p.m., whichever occurs first. Officials recommend calling for a ride only if you are stranded in the cold weather, or live in a home without adequate heat and are physically unable to get to a shelter.

SARASOTA COUNTY:

North County Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota.

Front porch opens at 4 p.m., with intake expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.

South County New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Dr., North Port

Opens at 8 p.m.

Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise citizens to use caution when heating their home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices, so extreme caution is advised.

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit the Emergency Services page on www.scgov.net.

A limited quantity of pet supplies will be available at the pet-friendly shelters. All pets must be leashed, and pet owners are strongly encouraged to bring their own crates, food, blankets, and any medication for their pets.

All cold weather shelters are also accepting donations, such as hats, gloves, scarves, socks, disinfectant wipes and spray, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, disposable cups, coffee, creamer, paper plates, paper towels, plastic utensils, sugar, bottled water, and breakfast/protein bars.

