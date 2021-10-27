Cold front timeline: When will Tampa Bay start seeing impacts?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A strong cold front is forecast to move through the Tampa Bay area later this week and could result in some strong storms in our region.

So when will we start seeing the impacts from the front? Here’s what to expect:

Thursday

The cold front will move through the Tampa Bay area on Thursday and bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

A few passing storms will be possible before sunrise Thursday morning. They will move in quickly from the southwest and will not be widespread.

Scattered passing thunderstorms will be possible areawide through the rest of the morning and through the early afternoon ahead of the main cold front. These storms will be quick moving as well and it will not rain all morning or all afternoon.

As the actual cold front arrives in the afternoon, a line or two of storms will approach and pass through the Tampa Bay area from the northwest to the southeast.

Any of the above storms could be strong to severe. The entire Tampa Bay area is under a slight risk – Level 2 out of 5 – for severe storms.





The strongest storms will bring torrential rain that could lead to brief flooding in localized areas as it passes through. Strong, gusty winds from 30 to 40 mph are possible within the storms as well. If a storm is severe, winds could be even stronger than that.

While the threat is low, isolated waterspouts and tornadoes are a possible threat too.

The threat for severe storms will be over by 6 or 7 p.m. Thursday for most areas.

Friday

We’ll see cooler temperatures and lower humidity on Friday after the front moves through. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s and winds will still be quite breezy throughout the day with gusts into the 20s.

With a westerly breeze off the Gulf, there will be passing clouds and a few stray, light showers but severe weather is not a threat.

Saturday

Winds will stay gusty and the chance for passing clouds and drizzle will stay in the forecast on Saturday. Temperatures will be nice, though, with morning lows Saturday in the mid 60s and afternoon highs a pleasant 76 degrees.

Sunday: Halloween

Expect chilly temperatures for the morning of Halloween with lows in the low 60s. With the exception of a few lingering sprinkles south of I-4 early Sunday morning, it will be a much drier day and sunshine will return as high pressure builds in.

Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 70s only and the humidity will be very low. Winds will be much lighter as well.

The trick or treat forecast includes dropping temperatures into the 60s after 7 p.m. Skies will stay mostly clear and no rain is in the forecast. It will feel chilly the dry air in place.