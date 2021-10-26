Cold front coming: What impacts will Tampa Bay see?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Max Defender 8 weather team is tracking a strong cold front that will move through the area on Thursday – but what impacts will that front bring to our region?

Here’s a look at what to expect:

Storms

The cold front will bring showers and thunders as it passes through on Thursday. While it won’t rain all day, there will be times of heavy rain.

Some stronger storms are possible, but severe weather associated with the front is not expected to be widespread.

“It’s a very low threat – Level 2 out of 5 on the scale but we do have the chance to see some stronger wind gusts in some of those thunderstorms, certainly heavy rain is possible and, unfortunately, I can’t rule out an isolated tornado,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “So you will want to stay weather aware on Thursday as the front pushes through.

Localized flooding is possible with rain totals between three and four inches in a few spots. Most areas could see 1 to 3 inches of rain fall. Winds could gust into the 30s and 40s in some of the stronger storms. Any severe storms could produce even stronger winds.

Some isolated rain is also possible Friday into Saturday. As the cooler and drier air moves over the warm waters of the Gulf, it can pick up moisture and lead to cloudier skies and drizzle but it will not be heavy rain.

Cooler temperatures

Once the front moves through, we will see cooler temperatures and lower humidity throughout the area.

The cooler air will slowly trickle in Friday and Saturday with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be quite breezy with gusts in the 20s possible.

The coolest temperatures from this front will occur Sunday morning, the morning of Halloween, with temperatures in the 50s in Citrus and Hernando Counties, and low 60s elsewhere.

This article will be updated throughout the week as the front approaches. You can also stay updated by downloading the Max Defender 8 Weather App and checking the latest forecast on WFLA.com.