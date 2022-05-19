TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The annual UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) State of the Climate Report was released this week and the latest data shows no change in the trends.

The climate is changing faster than anytime in modern history and shows no signs of letting up.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres criticized what he called the dismal litany of humanity’s failures to tackle climate disruption. It’s true, the world has made little progress in reigning its dependence on fossil fuels and the consequent release of heat-trapping greenhouse gases.

The report updated the state of climate change indicators in 2021 and outlined some of the more extreme weather events during the past year.

Since 1850, temperatures have increased by about 1.2 degrees Celsius, or 2 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the hottest the Earth has been in 125,000 years; since before the last ice age.

Earth’s surface temperatures keep rising.

A 2 degree temperature rise may not seem like much, but if your body temperature went from 99 to 101 degrees, you certainly would not feel quite right.

However, the warming is not likely to stop there. The Earth is likely headed for at least another 2 degrees Fahrenheit of warming. This is the equivalent of your body temperature climbing to 103 degrees.

While not a fatal blow, the temperature increase would certainly compromise your body’s interconnected functions, just like an equivalent temperature rise on Earth would compromise its interconnected functions and ecosystem services provided to humans.

90 percent of the excess heat from human-caused climate change is stored in the ocean. Thus, once again in 2021 the planet set a record for Ocean Heat Content. Right now the equivalent of 4 Hiroshima type atomic bombs worth of excess energy is stored in the oceans per second.

Ocean heat keeps rising.

The oceans’ ability to store heat helps buffer Earth’s air temperatures, but the heat comes back to haunt us, by disrupting marine ecosystems, such as decimating coral reefs and increasing algae blooms.

The excess heat in the system is also accelerating the loss of global glaciers. Since 1950 glaciers have lost around 100 feet of ice water equivalent.

Ice mass loss is accelerating.

The melting of glaciers, combined with expansion due to a warmer ocean, is accelerating sea level rise. The pace is almost doubling every decade now. The current rate of sea level rise is 18 inches per century, but since the pace keeps increasing, the realistic rise by 2100 is at least another 2 feet, and likely more.

Sea level rise is accelerating.

In fact, a recent report by NASA and NOAA shows a middle of the road scenario (below) producing around 3.8 feet of additional sea level rise in the Tampa Bay Area by 2100.

Since there is a lot of uncertainty in forecasting ice sheet instability, this number may vary significantly by the end of the century.

Florida is on the front lines of sea level rise driven by climate change. Being surrounded by water, and near sea level, the Tampa Bay Area is one of the most vulnerable areas for sea level rise. In fact, the NOAA report projects as much as another 2 feet of sea level rise in St Petersburg as early as 2060.