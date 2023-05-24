TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s Climate Classroom, local mom Cameron Hunt McNabb joins WFLA’s Chief Meteorologist and Climate Specialist to discuss how climate change is impacting the Tampa Bay Area.

Cameron is a fourth-generation resident of the Tampa Bay Area and a mom of a 5-year-old daughter. She loves her home and is very concerned about how climate change is and will continue to transform the area, from rising heat to sea level rise and stronger hurricanes.

She is especially concerned about how this will impact her daughter’s quality of life. Will she be able to stroll along Bayshore Boulevard decades from now? Will she be able to afford home insurance? Will she be able to be the fifth generation that stays in the area?

Jeff Berardelli helps answer Cameron’s questions and discusses the climate headlines of the week.