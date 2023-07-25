TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — July 2023 is on track to be the hottest month of July ever recorded on Earth, with multiple intense marine heatwaves and multiple giant heat domes hovering over the Northern Hemisphere. From North America to Europe to China, temperatures have been shattering records, not just for intensity but also longevity.

During the past few weeks, Mexico endured its worst heatwave in modern history and Phoenix has had 25 days with highs above 110. In Europe Rome hit 109, breaking the city’s all-time record by 4 degrees F. And China experienced its all-time record high of 126 degrees.

That prompted a team of scientists from World Weather Attribution to conduct a rapid attribution study on the relentless summer heat to determine just how unusual the intensity and longevity of the heat has been. The conclusion: the North American and Southern European heatwaves were virtually impossible without man-made climate change.

The analysis focused on the periods when the heat was most dangerous in each region using average maximum temperatures over seven days in southern Europe, over 18 days across the western US, Texas and northern Mexico, and over 14 days over the lowlands of China.

In this analysis, scientists reached an alarming conclusion. They found that heatwaves like these are no longer rare, due to warming caused by burning fossil fuels and other human activities. Events like these can now be expected approximately once every 15 years in North America, about once every 10 years in southern Europe and approximately once every five years in China.

This is a big change from the very recent past. When these types of rapid attribution studies first started a few years ago, the conclusion was typically that even in today’s heated climate, these extreme heat waves were still rare, perhaps expected 1-in-100 years or even less often in any given region. Now they can be expected once a decade or more.

WFLA’s Chief Meteorologist and Climate Specialist Jeff Berardelli reached out to one of the authors, Dr Freiderike Otto, to ask about this seemingly stark change. “When it comes to heatwaves I think we definitely are in a very different climate to what even our relatively recent experience of the last few decades has prepared us,” explained Otto.

This new study conducted both a statistical analysis using observations and a computer model analysis to compare today’s heat to a climate without climate change.

In the Western U.S. and Mexico, the study found the average maximum temperature of the 18-day heatwave (which is still ongoing) was made 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than it would have otherwise been without human-caused climate change. This increase in temperature is an average increase for the whole region highlighted in the image below.

Also, the study found that intensity and longevity would have been virtually impossible in a preindustrial climate (one that was not heated by carbon pollution).

In Southern Europe, the study also found that heat wave was virtually impossible without greenhouse warming due to the burning of fossil fuels. In addition, the intensity was made 4.5 degrees F hotter.

In China, the team found the heat wave as not quite as intense, saying that it was made 50 times more likely by climate change and about 2 degrees Fahrenheit warmer.

With these extreme heat waves becoming routine, it begs the question of whether this is our new normal. Dr. Otto says that depends, “If we stop burning fossil fuels now, it would be the new normal, but if we continue as we are currently doing, this will be what cool summers look like in the future.”