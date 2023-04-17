Aerial Top down View of Condos near the Ocean in North Topsail Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay’s climate and rising sea levels will be topics of discussion in an upcoming forum hosted by Tampa Bay Watch and News Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist & Climate Specialist, Jeff Berardelli.

A panel of experts will share the latest climate-related data and answer questions about climate change and rising sea levels and their impact on Tampa Bay today and in the future.

The event will take place starting at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Tampa Bay Watch’s headquarters, 3000 Pinellas Bayway South in Tierra Verde.

You can watch it live on WFLA.com or the WFLA Facebook page.