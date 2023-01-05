TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s climate classroom we look back at the top five extreme weather and climate events of 2022. We start right here on the West Coast of Florida, with the world’s most destructive storm of 2022.
Hurricane Ian
With estimated losses between $50 – $100 billion, Hurricane Ian is likely destined to become Florida’s most costly storm in history.
Ian roared ashore on Sept. 28. Winds of 150 mph and a towering storm surge of 15 feet decimated coastal communities.
Ian’s prolific rainfall was a 1-in-1000-year event, flooding rivers and submerging homes up to their rooftops.
European Summer Heat Wave
In July, the United Kingdom hit 104 degrees Fahrenheit, shattering the all-time national heat record. A study found that heat intensity would have been statistically impossible without climate change.
This was just a small part of Europe’s hottest summer on record. Government data revealed the heatwaves contributed to 20,000 excess deaths.
European Drought
The combination of record-breaking temperatures and low rainfall led to Europe’s worst drought in 500 years. Rivers, like the Rhine and Danube dried up, halting shipping.
A similar scene played out in China along the Yangtze River where water levels dropped to their lowest in 150 years.
In the US, the west experienced its most extreme drought in 1200 years. While in the east, you could practically walk across parts of the Mississippi River in late fall.
A study of 2022’s widespread Northern Hemisphere drought found it to be 20 times more likely because of human-caused climate change.
Pakistan Floods
Perhaps the most dramatic weather event of last year was the one you likely never heard of, devastating floods in Pakistan.
Summer monsoons flooded 10% of the nation – an area the size of South Carolina. The floods killed 1,700 people and left 2.1 million people homeless.
Famine in Horn of Africa
Right now, the Horn of Africa is in the midst of its worst drought on record, according to NASA. The drying is due to 3 consecutive years of La Nina, a warm Indian Ocean and also Global Warming.
In Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia, the UN says more than 2 million children are in need of urgent treatment due to severe malnutrition. 24 million people are running out of water. This is forcing millions to flee from their homes just to survive.
Globally, over the past decade, weather and climate disasters have displaced more than twice the number of people as compared to conflict and violence.