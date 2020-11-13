Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
85°
Tampa
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
Press Releases
Top Stories
Gilbert Gottfried’s cause of death: What is ventricular …
Top Stories
Bus with migrants sent by Texas governor arrives …
85 foster kids receive food, spring goodies in Longboat …
Video
Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend signs extradition to …
List: Tampa ranks 2nd best US city for ‘homebodies’
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
85 foster kids receive food, spring goodies in Longboat …
Video
Top Stories
Man wanted in Brooklyn subway attack arrested, official …
Live
Top Stories
Dolphin attacks trainer during show at Miami Seaquarium
Video
‘You just killed your boyfriend’: Florida OnlyFans …
Video
2 killed, 2 injured in Courtney Campbell crash
Video
Humidity increases as front stalls north
Video
Weather
Climate Classroom
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Weather Stories
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Tampa Bay Gas Prices Tracker
Top Stories
Blind man and service dog kicked out of Hudson restaurant
Video
Top Stories
VA wait time process inconsistent and ‘misleading,’ …
Video
Top Stories
Push for property insurance crisis special session …
Video
Taxpayer-funded rides to doctor appointments failing …
Video
Brandon neighborhood stuck with storm debris for …
Video
‘He was tortured’: Tampa Bay veteran’s widow fights …
Sports
China 2022
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
‘Magical moment’: Home run dedicated to Tampa Bay …
Video
Top Stories
Mitchell High School grad makes NHL debut with Arizona …
Top Stories
Margot hits winning RBI single in 10th, Rays beat …
Stars make Lightning wait on playoff clincher with …
Cam Newton: Women ‘don’t know when to be quiet’
Rays suffer first loss of 2022, Phillips steals show
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
‘Magical moment’: Home run dedicated to Tampa Bay …
Video
Top Stories
St. Pete rapper Rod Wave shells out $25K in free …
Video
Sugar Sand Festival sculptures unharmed by Thursday’s …
Couple names newborn after Polk Sheriff Grady Judd
Cancer diagnosis forces beloved Tampa Bay nursing …
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Newsletters
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Climate Classroom
Tampa Bay area leader in solar energy generation
Top Climate Classroom Headlines
Ocean heatwaves cause mass coral bleaching events
UN report: Time is now to limit global warming
Megadrought: What’s causing it?
Bill is ‘gun to solar rooftop industry’s head’
Intensifying La Niña hints at active hurricane season
New technique hopes to restore Florida coral
More Climate Classroom
Landmark report: Climate change already causing irreversible …
Monster Nor’easter delivers Florida’s coldest air …
Weather Stories
Tampa Bay area leader in solar energy generation
Solar eclipse will dazzle America in 2024
Ocean heatwaves cause mass coral bleaching events
SpaceX, Axiom launch all-private mission to ISS
Above-average 2022 hurricane season expected
Severe wind danger: How much damage can it cause?
When to expect storms in Tampa Bay
UN report: Time is now to limit global warming
View All Weather Stories
Weather: Photos/Video
Cool phenomenon captured on Max Defender 8 radar
WATCH: Tornado flips school bus with driver inside
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Wet and muggy leads to dry …
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer and fall temperatures …
Tornado hits Tallahassee International Airport
Gallery: Tropical Storm Eta floods Tampa Bay streets
View All Weather: Photos/Video
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Target car seat trade-in: How to get a free coupon
Most Americans can’t name all 4 of their grandparents
Peeps: The Easter treat you can’t destroy
Solar eclipse will dazzle America in 2024
How to take part in Florida Trophy Catch program
View All Don't Miss