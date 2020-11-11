Check your high tide time: Eta storm surge, high tide could cause flooding in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Eta lashed the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

In a Wednesday evening advisory, the National Hurricane Center warned about the combination of dangerous storm surge and high tide. The NHC said the combination will cause “normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.”

Water could reach as high as 5 feet above ground in the Tampa Bay area if peak storm surge happens at the same time as high tide.

Here are the high tide times to keep an eye on Wednesday night in the area:

Clearwater Beach: 8:45 p.m.

Anna Maria: 9:06 p.m.

Venice: 9:39 p.m.

Madeira Beach: 9:44 p.m.

Manatee River: 9:49 p.m.

New Port Richey: 9:58 p.m.

Hernando: 10:36 p.m.

Davis Islands: 11:19 p.m.

Crystal River: 1:38 a.m.

“If you live in a flood-prone area, if you’re in coastal areas, if you’re on a river – you definitely want to watch those high tides,” WFLA Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve said.

According to the NHC, the deepest water from storm surge will be along the immediate coast in “areas of onshore winds where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.”

Eta is expected to dump 2 to 4 inches of rain on west and central Florida through Thursday with maximum storm total accumulations of 6 inches.

“Most of the moisture is on the eastern side of the system. We’re on the worst side, unfortunately – if you want to call it that, it’s just dragging a lot of tropical moisture,” Jerve said.