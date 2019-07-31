Chance of tropical development growing for disturbance moving across the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center has increased the chance of development for the tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic. As the disturbance moves towards the Caribbean, the environment will become more favorable for organization. The NHC gives it a 50% chance of development in the next five days.

There is a modest chance of at least a weak system developing heading into next week. Models currently keep it far east of the Florida peninsula.

The disturbance north of the Dominican Republic is looking less organized. Further development is unlikely as the tropical wave continues to move north over the Bahamas. However, a surge of tropical moisture will increase the chance for rain Friday and Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will still be more widespread and scattered on and off throughout both days.