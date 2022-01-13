Bucs vs. Eagles forecast: Strong cold front, showers, storms could impact Sunday’s playoff game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A strong cold front will pass though the Tampa Bay area on Sunday. It will bring a band of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms through.

With the big Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles playoff game scheduled for 1 p.m., the timing of this front is critical because it could impact the game at Raymond James Stadium.

There is confidence on the day of arrival – Sunday – but with it still being three days out, the exact timing is very difficult to pinpoint just yet. It wouldn’t be a total washout of a game because the rain that moves through will not last too long, maybe an hour at most.

Either way, much cooler air will filter in behind this cold front. If the front pushes through before game time, temperatures during the game could be quite chilly, in the 60s with a strong north wind.

If the front moves through during the game, not only could the game be impacted by storms, temperatures will drop during the game after the rain ends.

The third option would be that the front doesn’t arrive to the Tampa Bay area until after the game ends. In that case, temperatures during the game would be quite mild and rain chances would be very low.

Our team of Max Defender 8 meteorologists are keeping a close eye on Sunday’s forecast and will update this story throughout the week as we get closer to game day.

Download the Max Defender 8 weather app and sign up for daily weather forecast emails for the latest Tampa Bay weather information.