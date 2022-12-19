TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two cold fronts pass through the Tampa Bay area this week. The first one brings numerous showers and even a few thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

That first front will not bring any cooler air. Highs remain the low-mid 70s through Thursday.

The second front approaches the Tampa Bay area Thursday night. Rain chances increase late Thursday, and showers continue into Friday. Parts of the deep south may get snowfall from this front.

A blast of cold air follows this front. Many places in the eastern half of the country will have temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below average, and that does include Florida.

This it will not be the coldest Christmas Day in Tampa, that was back in 1983. That day set a record morning low of 20 degrees and also set a record cool afternoon with a high of only 38.

When you factor in the winds on Christmas morning, it may feel like the 20s in Tampa Bay.