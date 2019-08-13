Back to school means summer and longer days are ending

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – By definition, the summer solstice marks the day with the longest amount of daylight between sunrise and sunset than any other day of the year. On the other hand, the winter solstice is the day with the shortest amount of time between sun up and sundown. In between those two days, each day is gaining or losing small amounts of daylight.

When transitioning from the summer solstice to the winter solstice (the longest day to the shortest day) the amount of daylight decreases by a small amount each day. The decrease starts out small but increases as time gets farther away from the actual solstice. the greatest loss of daylight will occur on Sept. 23 when 1 minute and 39 seconds will be lost in Tampa.

Leading up to that, in mid-August, the daylight lost per day begins to become more noticeable. Right after the solstice, the amount of light lost is only seconds but in mid-August, the days are almost a minute and a half shorter each day.

It adds up. The longest day is 3 hours and 33 minutes longer than the shortest day in Tampa. It varies by location but the farther north you travel from the equator, the greater the difference will be between the shortest and longest day. For example, in Bismark, North Dakota, the difference adds up to be 7 hours and 20 minutes of light lost between June and December.